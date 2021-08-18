Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 7,707 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total value of $16,745,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,435,719 shares of company stock valued at $841,422,186. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $358.30 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.