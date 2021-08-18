Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.10% of EPR Properties worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPR traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,902. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.06. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

