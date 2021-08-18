EXMO Coin Hits One Day Volume of $251,915.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $251,915.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00056639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.45 or 0.00847542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00104186 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

