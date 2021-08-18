Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Update

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,344 shares of company stock worth $1,220,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Express alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Express during the first quarter valued at $1,015,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Express in the first quarter worth about $1,447,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Express in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Express by 3.6% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,275,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,226,000 after acquiring an additional 218,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE EXPR traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. 123,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,098,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.82. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Express will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.