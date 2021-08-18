Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.08.

EXR stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.47. 915,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

