extraDNA Reaches Market Cap of $603,431.15 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $603,431.15 and $376,468.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,171.14 or 0.99764391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.21 or 0.00962640 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.31 or 0.00463710 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.79 or 0.00351875 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006537 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00074608 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004505 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

