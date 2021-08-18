F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.11.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,647. F5 Networks has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.24.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $264,186.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,780,642.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $352,115.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at $463,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,418 shares of company stock worth $2,803,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

