Faceter 1-Day Volume Tops $953.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $953.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Faceter has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00056750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.73 or 0.00849981 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00047499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00104072 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

