Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFXDF opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35. Fairfax India has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.