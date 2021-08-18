Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFXDF opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35. Fairfax India has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $14.80.
About Fairfax India
