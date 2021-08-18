FansTime (FTI) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $561,626.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.21 or 0.00849454 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00104797 BTC.

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

