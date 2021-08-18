FantasyGold (FGC) Market Capitalization Reaches $53,282.18

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $53,282.18 and approximately $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00053585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00139255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00151263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,858.26 or 0.99882765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.22 or 0.00893379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.29 or 0.06767384 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

