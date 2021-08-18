Fastly (FSLY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2021 – Fastly was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

8/9/2021 – Fastly is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Fastly had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Fastly was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

8/5/2021 – Fastly had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Fastly was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/5/2021 – Fastly had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Fastly was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

FSLY stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.36. 142,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,807 shares of company stock worth $6,829,343 in the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

