Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.650-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.34 million.Fastly also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.180 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLY. William Blair lowered Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.71.

FSLY stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,223,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $690,573.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,807 shares of company stock worth $6,829,343 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

