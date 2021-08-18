Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Shares of FURCF stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. 207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744. Faurecia S.E. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.