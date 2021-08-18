Fei Protocol (FEI) Market Cap Tops $2.04 Billion

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $40.51 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00133108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00150247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,757.26 or 0.99922380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.04 or 0.00886414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.26 or 0.06827698 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

