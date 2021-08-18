FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.17 and last traded at $39.99. Approximately 71,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,455,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,793,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

