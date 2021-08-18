Filecoin (FIL) Hits Market Cap of $6.59 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Filecoin has a market cap of $6.59 billion and $528.77 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $67.23 or 0.00151325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00053876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00136605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,696.42 or 1.00608898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.00899130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.44 or 0.06812332 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 97,975,909 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “





