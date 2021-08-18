Financial Analysis: SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) & Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC)

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Iota Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SilverSun Technologies and Iota Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies 2.16% 9.13% 5.04% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Iota Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $41.22 million 0.83 $180,000.00 N/A N/A Iota Communications $2.31 million 29.74 -$56.78 million N/A N/A

SilverSun Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Risk & Volatility

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iota Communications has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies beats Iota Communications on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries. The firm offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. The company was founded on October 3, 2002 and is headquartered in East Hanover, NJ.

About Iota Communications

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities. The company also provides network hosting services; and BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers data from end point devices such as sensors and thermostats using wireless connectivity and produces analysis reports to reflect useful information on energy consumption, as well as solar energy system installation services and LED lighting retrofit. In addition, it provides turn-key services to its commercial customers; and energy management, asset tracking, and predicative maintenance. The company was formerly known as Solbright Group, Inc. and changed its name to Iota Communications, Inc. in November 2018. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

