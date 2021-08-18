Financial Review: MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) vs. Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MedAvail alerts:

82.3% of MedAvail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Rite Aid shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Rite Aid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MedAvail has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rite Aid has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MedAvail and Rite Aid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rite Aid 2 1 0 0 1.33

MedAvail presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 353.07%. Rite Aid has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.21%. Given MedAvail’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than Rite Aid.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and Rite Aid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% Rite Aid -0.17% 2.35% 0.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MedAvail and Rite Aid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 7.24 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.81 Rite Aid $24.04 billion 0.03 -$90.91 million ($0.15) -101.53

MedAvail has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rite Aid. Rite Aid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MedAvail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MedAvail beats Rite Aid on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations. It also operates SpotRx, a telehealth platform that delivers remote pharmacist consultations through an on-site dispensing kiosk, supplemented with home delivery. MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is based in Mississauga, Canada.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics. The Pharmacy Services segment offers transparent and traditional pharmacy benefit management for insurance companies, employers, health plans, and government employee groups. The company was founded by Alex Grass on September 12, 1962 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.