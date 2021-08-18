Financial Survey: Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) vs. Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.8% of Afya shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Afya and Zhangmen Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 2 4 0 2.67 Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Afya currently has a consensus price target of $30.14, suggesting a potential upside of 47.96%. Zhangmen Education has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 371.70%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Afya.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Afya and Zhangmen Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $233.20 million 8.14 $56.66 million $0.61 33.39 Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.82 -$154.51 million N/A N/A

Afya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhangmen Education.

Profitability

This table compares Afya and Zhangmen Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya 22.99% 11.73% 7.46% Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Afya beats Zhangmen Education on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments. The Education Services segment provides educational services through undergraduate and graduate courses related to medicine, other health sciences, and other undergraduate programs. The Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segment offers digital and printed medical content services, including online courses for residency preparatory, medical and other than medical post-graduate specialization programs and mobile app subscription for digital medical content. The company was founded on March 22, 2019 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

