Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Stock Price Down 9%

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) fell 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF)

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart cards, door locks, authentication keys, vehicles, payment cards, Internet of Thing (IoT), and the automotive industry.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.