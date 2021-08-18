FIO Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $71.64 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $71.64 million and $7.34 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001485 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001289 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 771,188,647 coins and its circulating supply is 339,978,103 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

