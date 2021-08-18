Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Sells C$76,614.00 in Stock

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Morris Fischtein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.32, for a total value of C$76,614.00.

Shares of FC stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.25. 10,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,273. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$475.45 million and a PE ratio of 16.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.11. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.19%.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

