First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

FCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

FCF stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 60,105 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

