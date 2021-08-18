First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Update

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of THFF opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95. First Financial has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $526.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Financial by 97,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

