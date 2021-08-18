First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. 6,092,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,085. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Majestic Silver stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of First Majestic Silver worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.