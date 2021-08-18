First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) is Northwest Capital Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 1.76% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCON. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

