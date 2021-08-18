First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.15 and last traded at $44.79. Approximately 171,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,536% from the average daily volume of 6,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.