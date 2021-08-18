Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.90. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $15,665,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 77,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

