Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,473 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 118,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 83,562 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,652,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.