Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,224 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total transaction of $695,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,774 shares of company stock worth $10,195,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $280.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 86.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $282.08.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.