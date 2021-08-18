Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,976,000 after buying an additional 2,804,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,791 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $52,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,644,000 after purchasing an additional 699,111 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.42.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

