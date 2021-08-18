Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $9,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of -91.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.26%.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

