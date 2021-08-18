Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 10,125 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 17.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after purchasing an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATR stock opened at $133.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.17.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

