Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Alarm.com worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Alarm.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $1,722,742.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,724,732.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,119. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.91. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

