Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $12,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 299,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

IXJ opened at $89.05 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $89.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.71.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.