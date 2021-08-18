Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $10.11 Million Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of UFP Industries worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in UFP Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 270.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 341,822 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.