Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $13.02 Million Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.