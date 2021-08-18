Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of ChampionX worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ChampionX by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,971,000 after purchasing an additional 327,272 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHX. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 366.56 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.