Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5,260.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,694,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $403.09 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.43.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

