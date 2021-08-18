Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $7.17 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 67.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,963,892. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKR. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

