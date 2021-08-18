Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $9.91 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after buying an additional 494,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 137.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after buying an additional 329,536 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in United Rentals by 45,779.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after buying an additional 251,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on URI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

URI opened at $345.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

