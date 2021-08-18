Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of LivePerson worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,967,000 after acquiring an additional 584,693 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 31,240.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 319,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,843,000 after acquiring an additional 318,345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 560.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 339,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,932,000 after acquiring an additional 288,512 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after buying an additional 263,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,712,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

LPSN stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.37. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

