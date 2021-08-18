Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,906 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.52% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

