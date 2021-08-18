Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $678.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $652.09.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,220 shares of company stock worth $35,737,351. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

