Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of PTC Therapeutics worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,828,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1,909.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.02.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $434,327. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

