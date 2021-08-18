Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,118 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of 8X8 worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.15. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $143,098.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,056 shares of company stock worth $1,812,638 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.