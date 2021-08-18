Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,475 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.93.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $182.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

