Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,405 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hexcel worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

