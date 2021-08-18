Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Cavco Industries worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $254.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.98. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.88 and a 1-year high of $261.89. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

